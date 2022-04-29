Child of Lothian Patch 1

Hey everyone! Today we are proud to release our first small patch, and have planned to add more in the near future. We would like to thank the community for reporting bugs & providing feedback in game, but also in our community Discord. The first patch would have not been possible without the massive amount of bug reports & feedback received.
Bugs fixed in patch 1:
- Empty subtitle boxes within the park.
- Alister not walking back to his original location.
- Clothes bugging out when opening the inventory.
- Sling not being able to shoot.
- Softlocking the player after opening the inventory & restarting the game.
- Spawn locations on restart.
- Incorrect saving and loading of the inventory.
- Pick-ups respawning on restarting the game.
- Not being able to get past the lady in the first quest.
- Ability to skip the learn the basics quests by restarting the game.
- Added walking animation to the floating woman in the first quest.
- Added the missing textures.
- Changed the onboarding UI.
- Added spacebar to go through the dialogue.
