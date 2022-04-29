Minor Update 1

Hello! Thank you all for your wonderful reviews and feedback. I have been listening!

Based on what a few people have said, I've pushed this minor update to do the following:

Enemies no longer hit you every frame.

The way it used to work was that if you were in contact with an enemy, you'd take damage every single frame, so if you were playing on Normal Game Speed, for example, that's up to 60 hits a second! The game was balanced around this, so it's not as crazy as it sounds.

However, it did end up being a little bit more unforgiving than I wanted, so I've changed it so that each time an enemy hits you, you gain invincibility for 1.5 frames. It might not sound like much, but this is effectively a 250% increase in your overall survivability!

This sort of change shouldn't make the game too easy (as I truly do not want that), but it should also make it more accessible, particularly for players who don't have any upgrades.

Other stuff.

There's a known bug I'm currently trying to work on being discussed in the Discussion board involving a game crash. This shouldn't effect many people, but if it happens to you, please do let me know any details you can remember about the time you were in the game, etc. so that I can better track down what might be causing it.

Thanks again to everyone who's provided feedback and/or left a review (good or bad). You'll help me make Nomad Survival a better game.