Fixed errors in mini-game descriptions.
Fixed an error in the operating instructions.
Fixed an issue where some mini-games did not occur correctly.
Fixed an issue where balls on the balance would sometimes fall off at the end of a balance mini-game.
Fixed an issue where bingo rewards would not occur.
Fixed an issue where balls could not be ejected using the A and L trigger buttons when using the gamepad.
Fixed a problem in the Cloon Tower where a sound effect would sound even though the ball was not in the warp hole.
Marble Ball Friends update for 29 April 2022
Fixed (Ver1.0.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
