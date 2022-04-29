 Skip to content

Marble Ball Friends update for 29 April 2022

Fixed (Ver1.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 8647530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed errors in mini-game descriptions.

  • Fixed an error in the operating instructions.

  • Fixed an issue where some mini-games did not occur correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where balls on the balance would sometimes fall off at the end of a balance mini-game.

  • Fixed an issue where bingo rewards would not occur.

  • Fixed an issue where balls could not be ejected using the A and L trigger buttons when using the gamepad.

  • Fixed a problem in the Cloon Tower where a sound effect would sound even though the ball was not in the warp hole.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

