Ultra Age update for 29 April 2022

1.0.4 Hotfix

Build 8647412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We updated the hotfix to improve stability of the game.
We apologize for your inconvenience, but please update the game before playing.

1.0.4 hotfix update includes the following.

  • Fixed issue that incorrect initial voice settings by region
