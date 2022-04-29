 Skip to content

Unconventional Warfare update for 29 April 2022

Hotfix v0.8.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you again for the bug reports!

With this patch, while we'll still fix bugs as they are found, we're transitioning our focus towards v0.8.1 content.

Changes

  • Slightly increased small caliber ammo loot spawn rate post-combat
  • Small adjustment in random enemy encounters so that you have a chance to encounter slightly bigger enemy when full squad size.
  • Jamming probabiliy adjusted slightly so it starts jamming at 85% (instead of 90% durability) and the highest jamming chance is reduced from 50% to 45%

Fixes

  • TG-912 Crash when using flamethrower : Fixed
  • TG-913 Crash with DoTween : Fixed
  • TG-910 Crash "Firearm.CheckBulletHit.spawnBullet NullReferenceException" : Fixed
  • TG-894 Crash when Grenadier dies (when dropping bandolier loot) : Fixed
  • TG-846 Soldier getting stuck or being able to squeeze inside rocks : Fixed
  • TG-908 Ankuwa having an invisible obstacle
  • TG-906 Typo in UI : Fixed
  • TG-853 Random encounter dfficulty adjusted
  • TG-911 Missing items in bribery event : Fixed
  • Ammo icons look different per type similar to how they look during combat (ex. full-power ammo is rotated to the left and intermediate ammo is rotated to the right)

