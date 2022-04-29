Hotfix v0.8.0.5

Thank you again for the bug reports!
With this patch, while we'll still fix bugs as they are found, we're transitioning our focus towards v0.8.1 content.
Changes
- Slightly increased small caliber ammo loot spawn rate post-combat
- Small adjustment in random enemy encounters so that you have a chance to encounter slightly bigger enemy when full squad size.
- Jamming probabiliy adjusted slightly so it starts jamming at 85% (instead of 90% durability) and the highest jamming chance is reduced from 50% to 45%
Fixes
- TG-912 Crash when using flamethrower : Fixed
- TG-913 Crash with DoTween : Fixed
- TG-910 Crash "Firearm.CheckBulletHit.spawnBullet NullReferenceException" : Fixed
- TG-894 Crash when Grenadier dies (when dropping bandolier loot) : Fixed
- TG-846 Soldier getting stuck or being able to squeeze inside rocks : Fixed
- TG-908 Ankuwa having an invisible obstacle
- TG-906 Typo in UI : Fixed
- TG-853 Random encounter dfficulty adjusted
- TG-911 Missing items in bribery event : Fixed
- Ammo icons look different per type similar to how they look during combat (ex. full-power ammo is rotated to the left and intermediate ammo is rotated to the right)
