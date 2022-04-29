 Skip to content

Dyson Sphere Program update for 29 April 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.25.12077

Build 8647365

Hello engineers!

We're coming up on the May Day International Labor Day holiday! Some fixes have been made before we turn on the holiday mode. We hope you all have a great week!

[version 0.9.25.12077]

Changes:

  • Optimized the logic for generating Dyson Sphere blueprint.

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the bug that due to the rendering order of Dyson sphere coloring grid, the atmosphere could not cover the Dyson sphere.
  • Fixed the bug that the blueprint information interface could not be filled in when the backpack items were changed.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

