- Fixed new healthbar positioning bug in desktop modes
- Fixed new bug that prevented the light from dimming in the dating simulator
- Fixed VR controller models being rotated during loading screens
- Fixed VR alignment for loading screens and traveling through portals
- Fixed VR alignment when riding the catapult and trebuchet
- Fixed VR alignment for the drone race and rocket ski games
- Fixed weird credits rotation in VR
- Fixed vsync setting reverting after adjusting graphics quality
- Added Oculus Touch layout to the controls menu when using that controller
Hyperbolica update for 29 April 2022
1.1.8 Bug Fixes
