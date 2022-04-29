 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 29 April 2022

1.1.8 Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed new healthbar positioning bug in desktop modes
  • Fixed new bug that prevented the light from dimming in the dating simulator
  • Fixed VR controller models being rotated during loading screens
  • Fixed VR alignment for loading screens and traveling through portals
  • Fixed VR alignment when riding the catapult and trebuchet
  • Fixed VR alignment for the drone race and rocket ski games
  • Fixed weird credits rotation in VR
  • Fixed vsync setting reverting after adjusting graphics quality
  • Added Oculus Touch layout to the controls menu when using that controller

