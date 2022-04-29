Version 1.0.7 Update

<UPDATE>
- The blacksmith's research has now been changed to be can upgraded several times.
Initial performance is lower than before, but on average, two or more upgrades will result in the same or higher performance as before.
If the upgrade is complete, the game will be much easy than before.
- Sawtooth Blade was removed in the research.
- Blessed Coin has been added to the research.
- Equipment and skill ratings from rare boxes will be one grade higher than those currently available.
- Equipment and skill ratings from the cursed box will be 3 points higher than those currently available.
<WORKING LIST>
- Add a circle to inform the size of the regional supervisor: Working
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
Changed files in this update