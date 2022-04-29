1.2.2 Patch Notes

Gameplay
- Overhauled Blade physics interactions with all physics objects.
- It is now easier to deflect, bounce and hold onto fruit and bombs during gameplay.
- Altered each Blade to have unique slicing/skewering/deflecting properties.
Tutorial
- Added a branching path to allow new players to choose to start the game as a Blade or Bow Ninja
- Players will unlock whichever path they didn't choose by playing 10 levels of their chosen game type
World
- Added sign posts around the world to help navigation
Bug Fixes
- Getting 0 score in a level will now give the F grade you deserve
- The Sai Holders in the exterior dojo will now update based on your unlocked and equipped Sais
Changed files in this update