Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 29 April 2022

1.2.2 Patch Notes

1.2.2 Patch Notes

Build 8646986

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Overhauled Blade physics interactions with all physics objects.
  • It is now easier to deflect, bounce and hold onto fruit and bombs during gameplay.
  • Altered each Blade to have unique slicing/skewering/deflecting properties.

Tutorial

  • Added a branching path to allow new players to choose to start the game as a Blade or Bow Ninja
  • Players will unlock whichever path they didn't choose by playing 10 levels of their chosen game type

World

  • Added sign posts around the world to help navigation

Bug Fixes

  • Getting 0 score in a level will now give the F grade you deserve
  • The Sai Holders in the exterior dojo will now update based on your unlocked and equipped Sais
