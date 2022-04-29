DJMAX RESPECT V | v1149 update

DJMAX RESPECT V has processed v1149 update to fix issues that arose after v1146 update.
You need to update the game in Steam Client to process the game properly.
Bug Fix
- Fixed issue where the game frame has been unstable after v1146 update.
- Fixed issue where sound did not play properly in a certain environment.
- Fixed issue where game play stopped after using MAX RANDOM Effector
- Fixed issue where Achievement "Our Buro" was not earned.
- Fixed issue where Koi no moonlight track name was not shown in Japanese Language.
Changed files in this update