DJMAX RESPECT V update for 29 April 2022

DJMAX RESPECT V | v1149 update

29 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DJMAX RESPECT V has processed v1149 update to fix issues that arose after v1146 update.
You need to update the game in Steam Client to process the game properly.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed issue where the game frame has been unstable after v1146 update.
  • Fixed issue where sound did not play properly in a certain environment.
  • Fixed issue where game play stopped after using MAX RANDOM Effector
  • Fixed issue where Achievement "Our Buro" was not earned.
  • Fixed issue where Koi no moonlight track name was not shown in Japanese Language.

