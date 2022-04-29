Hotfix: v0.8.3.7.2
Fixes:
- Fixed guests inspecting objects at the incorrect location
- Moved food management menu so it doesnt block the toolbar
- Minibars are now auto-filled
- Guests will not sit at poker tables that don't have a dealer present
- Fixed a pathfinding scanning issue with doors
- Fixed an issue where staff will sometimes walk around when they should be in the staffroom
- Fixed an issue with guest spawning where we now spawn more guests that match to different bedroom levels
Changes:
- Added icons for missing activities to guest reviews to show more clearly what they weren't able to do
- Decreased cost of staff
- Staff recover from tiredness faster
- Kitchen activities/cooking is now faster
- Guests now wait at restaurants for longer before they get angry
Changed files in this update