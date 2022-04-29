Update for April 29

A new version update has been made.
The following is what was added through this update.
Update Details
- New language support has been added. Now you can enjoy the game in English.
- Fixed a bug where the number of parts required by the ship with the repair tag did not match the overall size.
- Fixed a bug where the screen stopped or the background music overlapped during the game.
- Fixed a bug to obtain duplicate exploration rewards.
- Some tutorials have been improved.
- Help is available in the upper right corner of the title screen.
Thanks to your information, we were able to fix the bug quickly.
Please keep sending us lots of information.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update