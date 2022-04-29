 Skip to content

Coral Drive update for 29 April 2022

Update for April 29

Build 8646398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new version update has been made.
The following is what was added through this update.

Update Details

  • New language support has been added. Now you can enjoy the game in English.
  • Fixed a bug where the number of parts required by the ship with the repair tag did not match the overall size.
  • Fixed a bug where the screen stopped or the background music overlapped during the game.
  • Fixed a bug to obtain duplicate exploration rewards.
  • Some tutorials have been improved.
  • Help is available in the upper right corner of the title screen.

Thanks to your information, we were able to fix the bug quickly.
Please keep sending us lots of information.

Thank you.

