Patch 0.91g has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
- Tooltips for Edwin’s Atone will now display some hints on the difference
===Artifacts/Crafting===
- Slightly increased Divine Light’s Vigil’s stats
==Skills/Talents===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Havoc Aura providing extra critical heal chance
- Fixed Divine Fleeting Aid missing a sprite
- Fixed default Spirit Orb duration being 12s instead of 25s
- Fixed sometimes winning a tower run will cause the talent screen to not show all mastery points
- Fixed Soul Conduit’s healpower bonus not applying properly
- Fixed various text/tooltips
==Miscellaneous=
- All achievements can now be done in normal difficulties (Except Hardcore ones)
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Rune of Fervor sometimes will cause a skill to have no cooldown
- Fixed Rune of Rage will remove all Rage stacks instead of 5
- Fixed Rune of Retaliation and Rune of Channeling not properly disabling skills
- Fixed Rune of Retaliation sometimes causes the triggered skill to cast on a random target
==Miscellaneous=
