Mini Healer update for 29 April 2022

Patch 0.91g

Share · View all patches · Build 8646285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.91g has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

  • Tooltips for Edwin’s Atone will now display some hints on the difference

===Artifacts/Crafting===

  • Slightly increased Divine Light’s Vigil’s stats

==Skills/Talents===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Havoc Aura providing extra critical heal chance
  • Fixed Divine Fleeting Aid missing a sprite
  • Fixed default Spirit Orb duration being 12s instead of 25s
  • Fixed sometimes winning a tower run will cause the talent screen to not show all mastery points
  • Fixed Soul Conduit’s healpower bonus not applying properly
  • Fixed various text/tooltips

==Miscellaneous=

  • All achievements can now be done in normal difficulties (Except Hardcore ones)

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Rune of Fervor sometimes will cause a skill to have no cooldown
  • Fixed Rune of Rage will remove all Rage stacks instead of 5
  • Fixed Rune of Retaliation and Rune of Channeling not properly disabling skills
  • Fixed Rune of Retaliation sometimes causes the triggered skill to cast on a random target

==Miscellaneous=

Changed files in this update

Mini Healer Content Depot 955741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.