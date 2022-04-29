Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.03

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.03!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
- Fixed a bug where the Rat King's boss door would remain open between journeys
- Added an options slider for Screenshake Intensity
- Added an options slider for Field of View
- Removed a bugged tutorial prompt at the start of each run
- Tweaked the graveyard lighting and brightness near the Old East Church
- Updated the East Valley Bridge
- Arrows on the Class Selection screen are now hidden unless a gamepad is used
- Made the upgrade button in shops more obvious. This button is now selected when the shop menu is opened
- Money is now automatically deposited into the bank account when a journey is completed
- Resources are now automatically added to Evenfall's stockpile when a journey is completed
- Updated text on item pickups to better reflect slots for item convert to experience
- Added full controller support for item shops and their upgrade menus
- Fixed the placement of item preview data for item shops
- Disabled the ability to open the potion menu when a traveler has died or a journey has been completed
- Added the item passives system
- Firework Launchers now permanently have explosives elements until the weapon is dropped/swapped
- Shotguns now permanently have the shotgun spread effect until the weapon is dropped/swapped
- Reduced shotgun damage by 75% per shot (total output damage is now 125% base damage instead of 500%)
- Added three new items featuring new passive abilities: "Pyro" (accessory that makes all attacks explosive), "TripleVision" (accessory that gives triple shot projectiles), "Scouter" (accessory that gives homing projectiles)
Changed files in this update