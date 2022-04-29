 Skip to content

Holomento update for 29 April 2022

Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello travelers!

Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.03!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

  • Fixed a bug where the Rat King's boss door would remain open between journeys
  • Added an options slider for Screenshake Intensity
  • Added an options slider for Field of View
  • Removed a bugged tutorial prompt at the start of each run
  • Tweaked the graveyard lighting and brightness near the Old East Church
  • Updated the East Valley Bridge
  • Arrows on the Class Selection screen are now hidden unless a gamepad is used
  • Made the upgrade button in shops more obvious. This button is now selected when the shop menu is opened
  • Money is now automatically deposited into the bank account when a journey is completed
  • Resources are now automatically added to Evenfall's stockpile when a journey is completed
  • Updated text on item pickups to better reflect slots for item convert to experience
  • Added full controller support for item shops and their upgrade menus
  • Fixed the placement of item preview data for item shops
  • Disabled the ability to open the potion menu when a traveler has died or a journey has been completed
  • Added the item passives system
  • Firework Launchers now permanently have explosives elements until the weapon is dropped/swapped
  • Shotguns now permanently have the shotgun spread effect until the weapon is dropped/swapped
  • Reduced shotgun damage by 75% per shot (total output damage is now 125% base damage instead of 500%)
  • Added three new items featuring new passive abilities: "Pyro" (accessory that makes all attacks explosive), "TripleVision" (accessory that gives triple shot projectiles), "Scouter" (accessory that gives homing projectiles)
