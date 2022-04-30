Version 0.32.4 Update

Fixes & General Updates
- Normal and Special move canceling should be much easier now.
- Mouse cursor should not hidden when in windowed mode.
- Attempted to address online issues by not allowing players to be "ready" if the application is not focused.
- Reduced the amount of energy gained when performing proper input.
- Disabled players from gaining energy right after performing a pop cancel for 120 frames.
- Changed the color of energy bubbles so they don't disappear on Drargos's stage.
- Applies to Gamma, Odon, and Bolt: Lenient input for all charge attacks are now {4},{6} or {2},{8} instead of just {6} or just {8}.
- Discord link now accessible from the main menu.
- Black screen before a match has a loading icon to show the game isn't hard locked when playing online.
- Wipeout meter increases by a value of 2% for every hit starting after 15 regardless of pop cancel use. So 15+ hits, 2%; 30+ hits, 4%; 45+ hits, 6%, etc.
- Story Mode is now accessible. There are 4 battles total for now.
- IL2CPP compilation and other various optimizations made
Altas
Blessing appears a little closer to Atlas instead of in between him and his opponent.
Gigi
- Gigi's VO now all implemented (still needs clean-up and volume balancing)
- All 20 of Gigi's Combo Challenges Available.
- Esca Flash now does damage and contributes to wipeout.
- Angler Dive (LK) does more wipeout now.
- New VFX.
Arctina
- CHP is more negative on block.
- Herald Combination does one less hit and should be more consistent at juggling.
- New costume color.
- Arctic Rising LK is does not extend as high but stays on screen longer.
- Arctic Rising HK reaches higher but does not stay on screen as long.
Rho
Glacial Fist is active for 10 frames instead of 5.
Octonia
- Octolariat is her reversal now.
- Super Octolariat's first 4 hits are a true blockstring now.
Naeco
- Infectious Dance does fewer hits.
- Venom Upper does not launch has high anymore.
Strike
- Gambler Wave upgrades only when Strike has three bars of meter instead of one; it does more damage and is larger but only hits once.
- Attacks that turn Strike invisible will only do so when he has three bars of meter instead of one.
- Super Gambler Wave pushes opponents further away.
Enjellique
- Jellemental Swap now acts as an armored parried.
- Elements swap when using Jellemental Magic like in earlier versions.
- The trajectory of the ice elemental project now launches upward instead of acting similarly to lightning like before.
- Jellemental Fury throws out fewer projectiles.
Odon
Odon has Dashing Mantis Counterfeit again; however, it is now a charge attack instead of {2}{1}{4}. If fully charged, Odon will travel farther.
Here is a video going over some of the character-specific changes:
