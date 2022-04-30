 Skip to content

MerFight update for 30 April 2022

Version 0.32.4 Update

Build 8646163

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes & General Updates

  • Normal and Special move canceling should be much easier now.
  • Mouse cursor should not hidden when in windowed mode.
  • Attempted to address online issues by not allowing players to be "ready" if the application is not focused.
  • Reduced the amount of energy gained when performing proper input.
  • Disabled players from gaining energy right after performing a pop cancel for 120 frames.
  • Changed the color of energy bubbles so they don't disappear on Drargos's stage.
  • Applies to Gamma, Odon, and Bolt: Lenient input for all charge attacks are now {4},{6} or {2},{8} instead of just {6} or just {8}.
  • Discord link now accessible from the main menu.
  • Black screen before a match has a loading icon to show the game isn't hard locked when playing online.
  • Wipeout meter increases by a value of 2% for every hit starting after 15 regardless of pop cancel use. So 15+ hits, 2%; 30+ hits, 4%; 45+ hits, 6%, etc.
  • Story Mode is now accessible. There are 4 battles total for now.
  • IL2CPP compilation and other various optimizations made

Altas

Blessing appears a little closer to Atlas instead of in between him and his opponent.

Gigi

  • Gigi's VO now all implemented (still needs clean-up and volume balancing)
  • All 20 of Gigi's Combo Challenges Available.
  • Esca Flash now does damage and contributes to wipeout.
  • Angler Dive (LK) does more wipeout now.
  • New VFX.

Arctina

  • CHP is more negative on block.
  • Herald Combination does one less hit and should be more consistent at juggling.
  • New costume color.
  • Arctic Rising LK is does not extend as high but stays on screen longer.
  • Arctic Rising HK reaches higher but does not stay on screen as long.


Rho

Glacial Fist is active for 10 frames instead of 5.

Octonia

  • Octolariat is her reversal now.
  • Super Octolariat's first 4 hits are a true blockstring now.

Naeco

  • Infectious Dance does fewer hits.
  • Venom Upper does not launch has high anymore.

Strike

  • Gambler Wave upgrades only when Strike has three bars of meter instead of one; it does more damage and is larger but only hits once.
  • Attacks that turn Strike invisible will only do so when he has three bars of meter instead of one.
  • Super Gambler Wave pushes opponents further away.

Enjellique

  • Jellemental Swap now acts as an armored parried.
  • Elements swap when using Jellemental Magic like in earlier versions.
  • The trajectory of the ice elemental project now launches upward instead of acting similarly to lightning like before.
  • Jellemental Fury throws out fewer projectiles.

Odon

Odon has Dashing Mantis Counterfeit again; however, it is now a charge attack instead of {2}{1}{4}. If fully charged, Odon will travel farther.

Here is a video going over some of the character-specific changes:

