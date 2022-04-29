 Skip to content

Hybrid Beasts update for 29 April 2022

Release notes: Version 0.150.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8646124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a tiny release that fixes a small but annoying bug in FNA updating to FNA 22.4b.

