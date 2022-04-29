 Skip to content

On Your Hands update for 29 April 2022

On Your Hands Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 1.12. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

  • Various: Controller can now skip computer scrolls and death/intro screens

  • Various: Glasses state should persist more consistently upon loading a save

  • Various: Flashlight state should now be preserved upon loading a checkpoint

  • Various: Fixed a bug where some books would be translated into alien text after turning a page

  • Map00: Added save/load splash screen that displays on first run

  • Map00: Modified warning splash screen

  • Map00: Added Credits Menu

  • Map02: Bridge physics are far less finicky

  • Map04: Fixed a bug that'd allow players to teleport on top of pipes in the pipe hallway

  • Map04: Fixed a bug where players could sacrifice the Wanderer in the Junk Room multiple times

  • Map05: Wanderers now look at the player properly

  • Map05: Placed Wanderer corpses now have eyes closed

  • Map06: Inserting the battery will now make it persist until the save slot is deleted

  • Map10: Screen now shakes after activating spaceship

  • Settings: Addressed issues with keybinds not persisting

  • Settings: Addressed an issue with keybinds not taking effect until one changes level

  • Settings: Addressed a bug with keybinds reseting on game reset

  • Settings: Added "Screen Shake" toggle accessibility option

  • Settings: Added "View Bob" toggle accessiblity option

  • Settings: Increased maximum on sensitivity sliders from 2x to 4x

  • Settings: Unlinked Mouse and Controller sensitivity

  • Settings: "Use Native Resolution" should now work properly

  • Settings: Further adjustments to sound mixing

  • Settings: Keybinds now have tooltips

  • Settings: Stats menu now has a remappable keybind, and controller mapping

Development on Episode 3 is progressing smoothly. As always, please use the discord server, twitter messages, or steam forums to report any issues.

