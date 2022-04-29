 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 29 April 2022

v0.8.13 patch notes - spirit blade

Build 8645849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add spirit blade (new melee weapon)
  • decrease stone form secondary skill cost from 350 -> 300
  • decrease flight secondary skill cost from 250 -> 200
  • rename scythe weapon to "Ethereal Scythe"

