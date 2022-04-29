- add spirit blade (new melee weapon)
- decrease stone form secondary skill cost from 350 -> 300
- decrease flight secondary skill cost from 250 -> 200
- rename scythe weapon to "Ethereal Scythe"
Defect Process update for 29 April 2022
v0.8.13 patch notes - spirit blade
