HotFix 1.1.5

Changelog:
- Added an additional skip feature in the dialogue for the demon summoning ritual.
- Fixed a bug where Camila’s Dinner Party was unavailable if the player had experienced a Heart Event on the same day.
- Fixed some animals sleeping outside or not returning to their coop/barn at night.
- Fixed a controller-specific bug when placing a tapper.
- Removed part of the fence near Carrot Tavern for a wider entrance.
- Reworked collision boxes around town.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Changed files in this update