 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Brookhaven update for 29 April 2022

HotFix 1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8645620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added an additional skip feature in the dialogue for the demon summoning ritual.
  • Fixed a bug where Camila’s Dinner Party was unavailable if the player had experienced a Heart Event on the same day.
  • Fixed some animals sleeping outside or not returning to their coop/barn at night.
  • Fixed a controller-specific bug when placing a tapper.
  • Removed part of the fence near Carrot Tavern for a wider entrance.
  • Reworked collision boxes around town.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1499244
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.