New Gameplay Mechanic
Power Jump:
-Added the power jump gameplay mechanic. By pressing the power jump key on your keyboard your character will now perform the power jump. The power jump increases your jump height by 50% at a cost of a slow start up. The power jump can also be chained with other moves such as slides, power slide, sprinting, running for more variety in movement. Use the power jump to dominate the battlefield and show your foes and sharks who is boss.
Angry Angry Shark update for 28 April 2022
Game Update 80
