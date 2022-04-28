 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 28 April 2022

Build 728 (2022-04-28)

Build 728 (2022-04-28)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Trial mode added

  • Versus mode tracks win streaks

  • Training CPU difficulty option added

  • Training hit, combo, and max combo damage displayed

  • Training advantage displayed correctly for aerial attacks

  • Command list shows arrows instead of numbers for input sequences

  • Landing recovery reduced for all characters

  • Characters can no longer be hit during ground splat tech window

  • Cowboy crouching punch stun and recovery now consistent with rest of cast

  • Cowboy roundhouse changed to mid attack

  • Cowboy K+G tornado kick added

  • Cowboy can now dash forward out of step back

  • Wrestler K+G back kick added

  • Crab K+G vortex swing added

  • Ninja standing punch stun and recovery reduced to be same as rest of cast

