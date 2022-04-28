-
Trial mode added
-
Versus mode tracks win streaks
-
Training CPU difficulty option added
-
Training hit, combo, and max combo damage displayed
-
Training advantage displayed correctly for aerial attacks
-
Command list shows arrows instead of numbers for input sequences
-
Landing recovery reduced for all characters
-
Characters can no longer be hit during ground splat tech window
-
Cowboy crouching punch stun and recovery now consistent with rest of cast
-
Cowboy roundhouse changed to mid attack
-
Cowboy K+G tornado kick added
-
Cowboy can now dash forward out of step back
-
Wrestler K+G back kick added
-
Crab K+G vortex swing added
-
Ninja standing punch stun and recovery reduced to be same as rest of cast
Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 28 April 2022
Build 728 (2022-04-28)
