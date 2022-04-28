v0.7.16 - Bugfix & Balance pass

Bugfixes:
- Animated Ruins (Mines boss) now properly grants the achievement for defeating every segment on the first turn.
- Walking On Pegshells achievement should now always properly grant when achieved
- Defeating Avogadro's Tree no longer also grants the achievement for defeating Avogadro
- Upgrades are no longer offered after beating the Act 3 boss
- Upgrade UI is hidden when self-destructing after beating all enemies
- Poltorbgeist should now hit all enemies when furthest enemy is a shield bearer
- Reduced the possibility that multiballs could escape from the pegboard when Gift That Keeps Giving is active. Ensured that escapees are destroyed so that they no longer softlock the game.
- Overflow should now reduce its damage/avoid passthrough as expected when attacking shields
- Rare instances of Enemies softlocking the game when destroying themselves to Ring of Indignation should no longer occur
- General detection of controllers should be improved. I don't think this will fully solve the DirectInput issues we've been seeing reported but fingers crossed!
Balance Changes:
- Starting relic is now always offered
- Brick Boss has been buffed slightly
- Omegorb Lvl 3 Peg Debuff decreased(?) from -3 to -2
- Swoletorb base damage increased to 2/4 for all levels
- Magnet has been more severely nerfed following feedback from the community
- Reorbanizer crit damage reduced by 1 across all levels
Misc Changes:
- Abandon Run button removed, save description added to Return to Menu button
- Invisible Miniboss enemies speed increased
