Peglin update for 28 April 2022

v0.7.16 - Bugfix & Balance pass

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
  • Animated Ruins (Mines boss) now properly grants the achievement for defeating every segment on the first turn.
  • Walking On Pegshells achievement should now always properly grant when achieved
  • Defeating Avogadro's Tree no longer also grants the achievement for defeating Avogadro
  • Upgrades are no longer offered after beating the Act 3 boss
  • Upgrade UI is hidden when self-destructing after beating all enemies
  • Poltorbgeist should now hit all enemies when furthest enemy is a shield bearer
  • Reduced the possibility that multiballs could escape from the pegboard when Gift That Keeps Giving is active. Ensured that escapees are destroyed so that they no longer softlock the game.
  • Overflow should now reduce its damage/avoid passthrough as expected when attacking shields
  • Rare instances of Enemies softlocking the game when destroying themselves to Ring of Indignation should no longer occur
  • General detection of controllers should be improved. I don't think this will fully solve the DirectInput issues we've been seeing reported but fingers crossed!
Balance Changes:
  • Starting relic is now always offered
  • Brick Boss has been buffed slightly
  • Omegorb Lvl 3 Peg Debuff decreased(?) from -3 to -2
  • Swoletorb base damage increased to 2/4 for all levels
  • Magnet has been more severely nerfed following feedback from the community
  • Reorbanizer crit damage reduced by 1 across all levels
Misc Changes:
  • Abandon Run button removed, save description added to Return to Menu button
  • Invisible Miniboss enemies speed increased

