 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Prison Life update for 28 April 2022

Update 0.6 - Helicopter Escape, Remote Camera, New Area, Flash

Share · View all patches · Build 8644869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Helicopter Escape - Get to the roof by vents as a prisoner and call a helicopter to land on the roof or one of the yards.
  • Guard Item - Remote Camera, choose where to place it and all the guards will be able to connect to it.
  • Started translation for a few languages, you can change your language in the settings.
  • New Item - Phone - Used to call a helicopter - Works only on the roof - Illegal and contains metal.
  • New Item - Flash, use it to flash the guards for 4 seconds - Illegal and contains metal.
  • New Item - Battery - used to craft a phone and a flash - Illegal and contains metal.
  • New Item - Antenna - used to craft a phone - Illegal.
  • New area - Roof.
  • New part to the vents system that leads to the roof.

Changed

  • The loot generation table was changed a bit to contain the new items, now also circuit boards can be found in offices(very low chance).
  • Bomb was nerfed, now requires also duct tape to make.
  • Private games - no leave penalty and no AFK kick.
  • Improved the AFK kick system.

Media








SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.