Update 0.6 - Helicopter Escape, Remote Camera, New Area, Flash

- Helicopter Escape - Get to the roof by vents as a prisoner and call a helicopter to land on the roof or one of the yards.
- Guard Item - Remote Camera, choose where to place it and all the guards will be able to connect to it.
- Started translation for a few languages, you can change your language in the settings.
- New Item - Phone - Used to call a helicopter - Works only on the roof - Illegal and contains metal.
- New Item - Flash, use it to flash the guards for 4 seconds - Illegal and contains metal.
- New Item - Battery - used to craft a phone and a flash - Illegal and contains metal.
- New Item - Antenna - used to craft a phone - Illegal.
- New area - Roof.
- New part to the vents system that leads to the roof.
- The loot generation table was changed a bit to contain the new items, now also circuit boards can be found in offices(very low chance).
- Bomb was nerfed, now requires also duct tape to make.
- Private games - no leave penalty and no AFK kick.
- Improved the AFK kick system.
