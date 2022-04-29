April 2022 Playtest Update New item and Energy rework!

Hello babies, daddies and plastic bags
The April update has been released!
The April Update has just been released 🎉 including a new item and a energy rework. Now you can finally end your days with your head comfortably in your favorite plastic bag.
Read the full Patch notes here:
- New Item: Plastic Bag - Don’t let babies play with plastic bags!
Energy Rework:
Our goal with this update is to make Energy feel more like a “resource”. Players will want to take advantage of energy giving items like soda, fruit and water to allow for maximum energy usage.
- Energy is now used slower when running & jumping, but also recharges slower
- 10 energy loss for feeding a healthy item and 30 energy loss for feeding an unhealthy item (the logic here is that it take a lot less energy to feed a baby some fruit, than to feed a baby a handheld vacuum)
- Health no longer affects energy recharge rate
- 10 energy lost for stealing an item from baby (they have a stronger grip than you think)
- Energy recharge at same rate whether walking/standing (so if not running)
Seeding & Tree Daddy
- Seedling Shout energy cost reduced from 40 to 20
- Daddy Tree Form energy cost reduced to 50 (from 75)
- Daddy Tree Form now rapidly recharges energy and heals the daddy
Soda
- Now restores 100 energy on consumption
Sugar Rush (Rewarded from drinking Soda)
- On activation, Sugar Rush will remove a Sugar Crash
- The player now receives 10x times energy regen when on a sugar rush
- If there are multiple sugar rush buffs, The Sugar crash buff is not given until the last one expires
- Players can now walk in sugar rush, to take advantage of the energy regen
Sugar Crash (Consequence for consuming sugar)
- Debuff now lasts 30 seconds (previously 10)
- The player loses 50% of their current energy
Hydrated Buff (Rewarded from drinking a water bottle)
- Now removes sugar crash debuff
- Now lasts 60 seconds(previously 30).
- Doubles stamina recharge rate per buff. (Previously cut stamina usage by 50% per buff)
Passing Out
- Now makes daddy loss all energy
- On revival 25 energy is gifted.
- If you hit the heart successfully 3 times, you are rewarded an additional 75 energy
- Daddies are now invulnerable for 1 second after passing out
- Garage Cabinets now spawn a more appropriate set of items
- Added more fruit bowl arrangements throughout the home
- Added lots of water to the map - stay hydrated out there
- Add many Impact sounds to a number of items
Changed files in this update