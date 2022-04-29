 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 29 April 2022

April 2022 Playtest Update New item and Energy rework!

Share · View all patches · Build 8644808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and plastic bags

The April update has been released!

The April Update has just been released 🎉 including a new item and a energy rework. Now you can finally end your days with your head comfortably in your favorite plastic bag.

Read the full Patch notes here:

  • New Item: Plastic Bag - Don’t let babies play with plastic bags!


Energy Rework:
Our goal with this update is to make Energy feel more like a “resource”. Players will want to take advantage of energy giving items like soda, fruit and water to allow for maximum energy usage.

  • Energy is now used slower when running & jumping, but also recharges slower
  • 10 energy loss for feeding a healthy item and 30 energy loss for feeding an unhealthy item (the logic here is that it take a lot less energy to feed a baby some fruit, than to feed a baby a handheld vacuum)
  • Health no longer affects energy recharge rate
  • 10 energy lost for stealing an item from baby (they have a stronger grip than you think)
  • Energy recharge at same rate whether walking/standing (so if not running)

Seeding & Tree Daddy

  • Seedling Shout energy cost reduced from 40 to 20
  • Daddy Tree Form energy cost reduced to 50 (from 75)
  • Daddy Tree Form now rapidly recharges energy and heals the daddy

Soda

  • Now restores 100 energy on consumption

Sugar Rush (Rewarded from drinking Soda)

  • On activation, Sugar Rush will remove a Sugar Crash
  • The player now receives 10x times energy regen when on a sugar rush
  • If there are multiple sugar rush buffs, The Sugar crash buff is not given until the last one expires
  • Players can now walk in sugar rush, to take advantage of the energy regen

Sugar Crash (Consequence for consuming sugar)

  • Debuff now lasts 30 seconds (previously 10)
  • The player loses 50% of their current energy

Hydrated Buff (Rewarded from drinking a water bottle)

  • Now removes sugar crash debuff
  • Now lasts 60 seconds(previously 30).
  • Doubles stamina recharge rate per buff. (Previously cut stamina usage by 50% per buff)

Passing Out

  • Now makes daddy loss all energy
  • On revival 25 energy is gifted.
  • If you hit the heart successfully 3 times, you are rewarded an additional 75 energy

  • Daddies are now invulnerable for 1 second after passing out
  • Garage Cabinets now spawn a more appropriate set of items
  • Added more fruit bowl arrangements throughout the home
  • Added lots of water to the map - stay hydrated out there
  • Add many Impact sounds to a number of items

Changed files in this update

Who's Your Daddy Depot Depot 427731
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy OSX Depot Depot 427733
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy Windows_64Bit Depot Depot 427734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.