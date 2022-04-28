VISUALS
- Various new and improved VFX
- 30 new custom character animations for cutscenes
- New tilesets and props
- New Pirate sprites and portraits
- Captain Jooyeon sprites and portrait
SOUNDS
- Various new sound effects
- New music tracks:
- Sandy Beaches
- Light-Dappled Hills
- Ondek
- King of the Pirates
- Crimm
- Scarlet Tusk Camp
- Make up your Mind
- Dramatic Event
- Bird Boiz
- The Harbinger
BUGS
Many bugs caused, many bugs fixed
CONTENT/GAMEPLAY
- You can now play through the entirety of Act 1, which includes:
- 30 maps with monsters, bosses, and (placeholder and not good yet) treasure
- The base town’s first tier is fully buildable: 7 story-required buildings and 2 optional ones
- Over 100 story cutscenes
- 9-12 hours of gameplay
- Bistro stories have been added! Once you upgrade Nando’s Campfire into a Bistro, you can start to have sit-down chats with villagers from New Riverstone. Learn more about their backstories over a plate of Nacho Peas! Act 1 includes the first story for each of the available characters.
- Many adjustments to monsters and their powers
- Improved and more consistent UI throughout
- The Battle Jukebox has been introduced! Once you have Pari’s storehouse built, you can talk to her to access it. You can choose to hear the default battle song assignments, or you can make your own custom playlist to shuffle. As you encounter a new battle theme (current count is twelve!), it is added as an option in the jukebox.
- The Arena has been added! This is a rough version with only one “tier” of battles available, but it’s there. Once you get to the Pirate Camp, Rohan will let you face enemies of increasing difficulty and win valuable prizes. You can even go double-or-nothing and try to do the whole run as a gauntlet with no health restoration in between fights.
- Lore points added in the houses of Sihd, Pari, Gon, Amara, and Christine. Creepily dig through their personal belongings to find more about them! RPG logic!
TOOLS
Cutscene builder tool!! This isn’t something players will likely ever see, but we now have a tool to build our cutscenes with (YAY), instead of the previous text-scripting (BOO). While the cutscenes don’t change, as the story and dialogue is already written, they get built much much faster. This means that the large number of remaining cutscenes is less likely to become a bottleneck that makes everyone wait for the final game.
