Early Access Release #21 (Version: 0.9.8153.29299)

This update contains a number of tuning and bug fixes, listed below. Of particular note, there was a pretty serious bug that was causing manpower to be drained, that should be fixed in this update.
Tuning
- Supply interception was a bit too brutal. Each supply unit can now only be attacked once per turn.
- Made submarines a bit easier for surface ships to detect
- USSR was relocating factories to the URALS after losing just one region. USSR won't relocated until 5 regions have been captured.
- UK Factories were still too high following the previous production cost adjustments. Reduced slightly.
- Reduced starting War Mobilization amount for USA and USSR. They both started with too much capacity focused on War Production.
- Reduced factory costs for convoys
Changes:
- AI was ignoring regions where convoys were being lost. AI will now attempt to dispatch ships on demand to trouble spots
- Changed supply AI to prefer land routes over sea routes, even if longer, to save on convoy needs
- AI will more precisely deploy their strategic bombers between theaters
Bug Fixes:
- The USA First Fleet should have been frozen in Hawaii until Pearl Harbor Day (12/7/41) (unless the No Pearl Harbor Option is selected in Game Options). The game now enforces this restriction. The AI already was following this restriction.
- French Strategic Bombers were rebasing to Poland after their bombing missions, leaving them out of position for the defense of France.
- Espionage country list was not being populated correctly for countries that start the game as neutrals.
- Factories being relocated to the Urals (Game event) weren't being removed from their original locations.
- Fixed crash when AI assembling ships into patrol
- Manpower was not being adjusted properly upon region/capture loss
- Trade Deals Screen only showed trade deals which you initiated. It did not list trade deals initiated by the AI that you had accepted. As a result, you couldn't delete any trades that you had previously accepted from the AI (or that were already underway at game start). All Trades should now be shown and be cancellable.
- Trade Screen tooltips were sometimes showing shipments unrelated to the deal you were viewing, in addition to the correct shipment data.
- When loading a scenario, AI was putting ships in the production queue in cities with ports. Should have been naval bases
- Mouse hover and click on the unit menu wasn't not firing on the full button locations
- Estimate to complete value was incorrect in some cases. This didn't affect the correct production time but did provide a wrong estimate.
- When loading the initial production for a new game, the game was not correctly crediting partial production that was completed. So partially built items were taking the full production time to complete.
- Repair Point usage shown on Production Screen was incorrect for USA and USSR, because the calculation was using the fully mobilized factory values in some places.
- Units that are out of supply aren't supposed to start starving troops until the third turn out of supply. That was working, however, if the until went back into supply, the starvation counter was never reset, eventually causing immediate starvation if a unit went back out of supply.
Changed files in this update