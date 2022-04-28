Dungeon Quality of Life Update (v2736)

This update adds a few quality of life upgrades for a smoother experience when playing Dungeon mode.
Here are the full patch notes for v2736:
- Dungeon: special rooms on the minimap that have already been completed now show a semi-transparent icon instead of no icon at all, so you don't have to remember how many hearts you've found and so on.
- Dungeon: made the icon for the Exchange upgrade smaller, so it doesn't cover up the icon next to it in the HUD
- Dungeon: removed the Coin Collector upgrade for now, as it's pretty heavily underpowered. Hopefully I'll be able to replace it with a stronger item later, if I get the opportunity to get localized text for a new item description.
- Dungeon: added the "-dungeon_quick_restart" launch option, which lets you instantly restart a Dungeon mode run from the pause menu
- Dungeon: floor 1 now tries to always start you next to a shop or a challenge room, so you can instantly get a glimpse at which random items are available on the floor.
Changed files in this update