Titan Outpost update for 28 April 2022

1.323

1.323

  • Rover Map keys can now be set by the launcher input settings.
  • Requesting a new compantion from Ekta without selection one by mail first and consequently winning the negotiation with the second tier sway threshold will no longer lock the dialogue.
  • Selected trait no longer overlaps trait selection button on widescreen resolutions.
  • Drone logic improved. Drones will now swap out their current load if there is a tank with more methane at the destination pump.

Changed files in this update

Titan Outpost Default 64 Bit Depot 944181
Titan Outpost MacOS Depot Depot 944183
Titan Outpost Linux Depot Depot 944184
