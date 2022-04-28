Changelog
- Rover Map keys can now be set by the launcher input settings.
- Requesting a new compantion from Ekta without selection one by mail first and consequently winning the negotiation with the second tier sway threshold will no longer lock the dialogue.
- Selected trait no longer overlaps trait selection button on widescreen resolutions.
- Drone logic improved. Drones will now swap out their current load if there is a tank with more methane at the destination pump.
Changed files in this update