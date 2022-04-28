The Tenants - Patch 0.85c

General
- Egg Hunt's Easter Set will now be unlocked across all your save files (including future save files).
- Easter eggs can now be picked up even when the game is paused.
- Game will now show the old save file warning only once before upgrading the file to the current version.
- Auction bidders now use the same method of rating as Open House guests. The amount they're willing to bid is now less random and more dependent on their ratings.
- Opening bids are now less random and more dependent on property conditions.
- Moved the research tutorial to right after the player starts their first research
- Tweaked photo mode's camera controls to allow for more freedom.
- Fixed an issue with proximity markers being displayed even when the newly bought item was placed in the bonus position right off the bat.
- Fixed a room detection issue in the Brewery job.
- Fixed an issue with tenant renovation requests not kicking the player out of renovation mode when the lease with the tenant in question ends.
- Fixed a number of issues with furniture items.
Open House
- Open House guests will now choose the item to rate from a pool of items close to the one they're standing next to.
- Open House guests will now first favor the rooms that are actually being rented out when rating the property.
UI
- Main menu save slots will now display exact gameplay settings when hovering over the game mode icon. This will work only after you load your save file at least once.
- All creative mode settings will now be displayed in the pause menu for information purposes.
- Fixed a number of issues with the UI styling.
