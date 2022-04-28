Critical npc equiped with bow fix and improvements to "low" visual quality

v0.5.09
-Fixed an infinite loop code bug where NPC pirates could enter into a reload loop when they ran out of arrows to shoot. This didn't happen every time, but would show up consistently on some save files.
-Fixed player entering "fall" state randomly while sailing boats around
-Optimized wine bottle rendering
-Optimized fire fly flowers rendering
-Improved LOD settings on various objects and animals for low end machines
-Update to not show the mission attract icon when a mission giver switches to advice mode for return users
-Various general bug fixs and stability improvements
