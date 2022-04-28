Patch Notes for 1.0.58

**
Overview
**
This patch fixes a Quest and its achievement being impossible in the previous version as well as addresses various unintended routes that could lead to softlocked game state as well as some more minor fixes and improvements.
New:
- Add guidance footsteps to main routes in the Mountain area.
- Add more decorations and some invisible walls at the edges of the Spirit World area to prevent player from getting stuck on sides of the area.
**
Changes:
**
- Block off some routes in the Tar-Burning Pit area.
- Audio tweaks to one of Suonjar's cutscenes.
- Tweak some bunny animation transitions.
**
Fixes:
**
- Fix music area shapes in "Damsel in Distress" Cutscene.
- Fix music area priority issue within Village.
- Fix music area size in Great Caves area.
- Fix floating river in Mountain area.
- Various cutscene tweaks and fixes, like ensuring that an actor's feet don't clip into ground.
- Fix animation twitch in Jean's conversation animation loop.
- Fix "Fallen Stars" quest: it was previously impossible to get a key item at the end of the quest required to finish it.
- Fix sequence breaking route to a midgame area during early game.
- Fix multiple gaps in invisible walls (special thanks to Carrot Helper!)
- Reduce area where Reindeer can walk in the Reindeer Yard to avoid petting a reindeer causing player to fall through the walls.
- Fix terrain showing sharp jaggies in multiple locations while playing with High Settings.
- Add visual guides to help a certain collectible type.
- Fix issues where loading a save at a certain point can break progression.
-
Changed files in this update