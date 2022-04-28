Update April 28, 2022

A new game update is available to Mad Streets! (1.0.30.0)
-Some new performance optimizations to bring a smoother experience.
-Various stage adjustments to respect the customizable camera better.
-Fixed an issue with loud volume when entering the practice training stage.
-Fixed an online bug where the timer would not appear for some players in "Most Knockdowns"
-Fixed an online bug where the food particles or buff text would not appear
-Many other minor fixes & adjustments
