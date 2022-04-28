Minor bug fixes

Version 0.555092022
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue regarding network syncing enemy positions when playing COOP.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue when using gatling-type beam weapons on on-board ship turrets.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue regarding network syncing enemy positions when playing COOP.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue when using gatling-type beam weapons on on-board ship turrets.
Changed files in this update