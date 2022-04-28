 Skip to content

Nienix update for 28 April 2022

Minor bug fixes

Version 0.555092022

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue regarding network syncing enemy positions when playing COOP.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue when using gatling-type beam weapons on on-board ship turrets.

