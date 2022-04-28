 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 28 April 2022

Labyrinth Season Event Is Over

You can join Discord server here.

Labyrinth Season Event is over! Leaderboard is cleared. Thanks for everyone who played.

Next season details will be announced soon!

