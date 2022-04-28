- We have modified the way the different types of floors are separated.
- We have modified the way the upper parts of the doors are shown.
- We have fixed a bug that showed the doors of the rooms in black color.
- Now the floor of an occupied room is not shown in black when you are in the floor view of the Construction Mode.
- We have fixed a bug causing the camera to be placed in the wrong position in some resolutions.
- We have fixed a bug that reset the resolution in windowed mode when entering options.
Travellers Rest update for 28 April 2022
Patch v0.5.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
