Turbo Overkill update for 28 April 2022

Patch 0.11b Live

Patch 0.11b Live

28 April 2022

Build 8644097

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smaller patch than yesterday. This one comes with multiple save profiles.

  • Multiple save profiles added (does not work with settings yet)
  • Scrolling up and down will switch weapons even if they are on cooldown
  • Keys now have more of a visual indicator on them
  • Swapped camera shake toggle for a slider
  • A 'are you sure' prompt appears when restarting level
  • Reduced health on Artifact-Zero eyes
  • Micro-Missiles now have a smoother movement trail
  • Fixed bug where Micro-Missiles wouldn't detonate on low frame rates
  • Fixed bug where mouse sensitivity was tied to framerate
  • Moved spawn point on Ascension before grinder room to prevent voice-overs replaying
  • Increased physics iteration count

