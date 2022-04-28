Patch 0.11b Live

Smaller patch than yesterday. This one comes with multiple save profiles.
- Multiple save profiles added (does not work with settings yet)
- Scrolling up and down will switch weapons even if they are on cooldown
- Keys now have more of a visual indicator on them
- Swapped camera shake toggle for a slider
- A 'are you sure' prompt appears when restarting level
- Reduced health on Artifact-Zero eyes
- Micro-Missiles now have a smoother movement trail
- Fixed bug where Micro-Missiles wouldn't detonate on low frame rates
- Fixed bug where mouse sensitivity was tied to framerate
- Moved spawn point on Ascension before grinder room to prevent voice-overs replaying
- Increased physics iteration count
