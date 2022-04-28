Patch 0.24.3

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.24.3
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Balance Changes
- Reduced the speed that fire spreads
- Increased repair speed
- Added localization for new features
Known issues as of 0.24.3
- Laiyo Visk and Vern Skoll chat logs are not yet localized
- Localization for these logs will be implemented in the next patch
Changed depots in experimental branch