Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - April 28, 2022

Today's update includes:
Weapons
- 22A7-Z Prototype Assault Rifle: Increased stopping power (flinch chance) from 20% to 28%.
- M73 Twin Pistols: Fixed damage being unintentionally reduced on lower difficulties.
- Model 35 Pump-action Shotgun: Increased clips from 8 to 12.
- K80 Personal Defense Weapon: Increased clips from 10 to 12.
Translations
- Viewing a player's stats in a lobby now automatically sets the correct language for the web browser.
- To avoid entirely missing strings, reactivedrop_english.txt and closecaption_english.txt are now loaded from addons as a fallback in addition to the correct language file. See the example campaign in the SDK.
- Fixed Steam screenshots not having translated mission names.
- Fixed mission names in voting not being translated.
- Fixed the word "Challenge" in briefing not being translatable.
- Fixed game description in server browser showing untranslated challenge names.
- Fixed campaign transition screen showing untranslated campaign name.
- Fixed campaign transition screen showing untranslated mission locations.
- Made headings in the HoIAF leaderboard translatable.
- Updated Chinese translation.
- Updated German translation.
- Updated Korean translation.
Campaigns
- BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Improved bot navigation, added details, tweaked alien spawn balance, optimized.
- BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Aliens being crushed by an elevator now take damage.
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Fixed music not loading due to a typo.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Increased vis radius to avoid graphical pop-in in certain areas.
- Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Fixed music not loading due to a typo.
- Moved Nam Humanum and BioGen Corporation to places in the campaign list based on their difficulty.
Misc
- Main menu now re-executes autoexec.cfg after reverting convars.
- Dedicated servers will now try harder to initialize a Steam connection, and will warn if no connection is available when trying to award points.
- Changed some bunnyhopping related convars from developmentonly to cheat, making them available for challenges.
- Added additional HoIAF participating servers in China and one in Germany.
Mapping
- The example campaign now shows how to make a custom campaign translatable.
- Fixed the example for how to make a slow door allowing bullets through.
- Added xenomite and shaman to FGD.
- Added various alien NPC keyvalues to FGD.
