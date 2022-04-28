 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 28 April 2022

Build 3.7.0 J

Build 3.7.0 J

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quint

  • Added Canton County Skin

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Certain glass windows placing breaking noises on loop when hit by water streams
  • Fixed Rescue 1 Flickering material issues, and issues preventing it from driving
  • Fixed cars parked at wrong angle on Tutorial 2
  • Fixed some texture issues on Tutorial 2
  • Fixed extra traffic light near station 7
  • Fixed Blue Sphere that appears at tractor trailer fire
  • Fixed issue that could cause duplicate doors at 75 Spicer Hill Rd
  • Fixed Station numbers appearing under ladder 1
  • Fixed Tanker 2 Amber Lights
    \
    1000 Atlantic Ave
  • Added Some detail props on First Floor

Customization

  • added button to reset SCBA bottle back to default color

Hint Text

  • Made individual hint texts vertically smaller
  • Added border to separate hint messages

Fire

  • Fades out instead of instantly disappearing

Traffic

  • Added new traffic options to increase the amount of cars per player. This will allow you to experience denser traffic depending on the server setting.
  • Added Extreme traffic options, with a potential performance warning

Quint

  • Updated emergency Lights

Chat

  • Reduced number of old messages to a max of 10 so new messages do not go off screen

1 Coastal Blvd

  • Furnished Interior

Island

  • Added some details around some of the streets

Ladder Stick

  • Added Waterway pipe detail
  • All sections now move at once instead of one by one
  • Added Safety Bumpers to Turn Table

