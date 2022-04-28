Build 3.7.0 J

Quint
- Added Canton County Skin
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Certain glass windows placing breaking noises on loop when hit by water streams
- Fixed Rescue 1 Flickering material issues, and issues preventing it from driving
- Fixed cars parked at wrong angle on Tutorial 2
- Fixed some texture issues on Tutorial 2
- Fixed extra traffic light near station 7
- Fixed Blue Sphere that appears at tractor trailer fire
- Fixed issue that could cause duplicate doors at 75 Spicer Hill Rd
- Fixed Station numbers appearing under ladder 1
- Fixed Tanker 2 Amber Lights
\
1000 Atlantic Ave
- Added Some detail props on First Floor
Customization
- added button to reset SCBA bottle back to default color
Hint Text
- Made individual hint texts vertically smaller
- Added border to separate hint messages
Fire
- Fades out instead of instantly disappearing
Traffic
- Added new traffic options to increase the amount of cars per player. This will allow you to experience denser traffic depending on the server setting.
- Added Extreme traffic options, with a potential performance warning
Quint
- Updated emergency Lights
Chat
- Reduced number of old messages to a max of 10 so new messages do not go off screen
1 Coastal Blvd
- Furnished Interior
Island
- Added some details around some of the streets
Ladder Stick
- Added Waterway pipe detail
- All sections now move at once instead of one by one
- Added Safety Bumpers to Turn Table
Changed files in this update