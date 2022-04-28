Version 0.593 Alpha + Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 8643791 · Last edited 28 April 2022 – 17:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Level Design

■ Added object "no excavator sign" to beginnerclaims

Reworked

■ Reworked item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Reworked item "washingplantportable02"

Functionality

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added function to rotate item with "LMB" to default rotation, if player held item (help missing)

■ Added function to freeze item "table01" if player leave physic range

■ Added function to freeze item "table02" if player leave physic range

■ Added function to freeze item "storagerack01" if player leave physic range

■ Added function to freeze item "storagerack02" if player leave physic range

■ Added function to freeze item "storagerack03" if player leave physic range

Audio

■ Changed sound location "doorback" for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Changed sound location "doorback" for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Changed sound location "doorback" for vehicle "pickup02"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with interact doors at the store

■ Fixed error with lights for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with entering vehicle, if player held an item

■ Fixed error with not freeze character in panning mode

■ Fixed error with smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with moving body while driving for vehicle "miniexcator01"

■ Fixed error with moving body while driving for vehicle "excator01"

■ Fixed error show wrong error message if player interact with vehicles

■ Fixed error with set correct collision, if player exit vehicle (resolved problem interact with doors in store)

Improvements

■ Improved function for attach item "washingplantportable02" to vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved function to dig on claim with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved function to dig on claim with vehicle "excavator01"

Savegame

■ Added save variable "smelted" for item "meltingcrucible01" to savegame

■ Added save variable "smelted" for item "meltingcrucible02" to savegame

■ Fixed error with falling through the claim after loading the savegame