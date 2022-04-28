 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tinkertown update for 28 April 2022

Early Access 0.11.0e

Share · View all patches · Build 8643739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where client and server would be get of sync when changing tiles in a very large building
  • Fixed an issue where the sort button would not appear in chests
  • Fixed an issue that was the cause for most occurrences of NPCs walking through walls, objects, and doors
  • Fixed an issue where the Farmer, and the Alchemist may not finish their initial quest
  • Fixed an issue where wrong quests were displayed as available, although they were finished already and not repeatable
  • Fixed an issue where a quest text would say "you need to collect -37 stone" for example
  • Shrinked hitboxes for trinket interactions, so NPCs are easier to click
  • There are a few more bugs that we are currently solving regarding the quest system, this patch should resolve the breaking ones though

Changed files in this update

Tinkertown Content Depot 1276661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.