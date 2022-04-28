- Fixed an issue where client and server would be get of sync when changing tiles in a very large building
- Fixed an issue where the sort button would not appear in chests
- Fixed an issue that was the cause for most occurrences of NPCs walking through walls, objects, and doors
- Fixed an issue where the Farmer, and the Alchemist may not finish their initial quest
- Fixed an issue where wrong quests were displayed as available, although they were finished already and not repeatable
- Fixed an issue where a quest text would say "you need to collect -37 stone" for example
- Shrinked hitboxes for trinket interactions, so NPCs are easier to click
- There are a few more bugs that we are currently solving regarding the quest system, this patch should resolve the breaking ones though
Tinkertown update for 28 April 2022
Early Access 0.11.0e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update