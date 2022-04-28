 Skip to content

Few Nights More update for 28 April 2022

Early Access Release

28 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, we are releasing Few Nights More as an Early Access. This means there might be bugs, issues with balance, and unintended shenanigans.

During this period, the game features will most likely be heavily tweaked and modified based on the feedback from our players or if the situation calls for it.

We would love to hear from you, be it any bugs you encounter or additional features you would like to see added to the game or just to say hi. Please visit our Discord or Steam Discussions for suggestions and bug reports.

It is now your turn to take part in reclaiming back Ontherion...

