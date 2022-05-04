Update 1.2.2 - Patch Notes!

Update 1.2.2 is now rolling out with some bug fixes:
- Fixed abilities being unusable if activated during Ben’s Biohack cooldown.
- Fixed Dartling’s Rocket Storm ability not continuing if it was interrupted by Benjamin’s Biohack.
- Fixed Dartling not targeting properly while Benjamin’s Biohack cooldown is active.
- Fixed crash with Quincy’s exploding arrow.
- Fixed hero upgrade costs being incorrect for a brief window after upgrading.
- Fixed Dartling Gunner sometimes following the cursor even if the mouse isn’t clicked (Desktop only).
