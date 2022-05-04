 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 4 May 2022

Update 1.2.2 - Patch Notes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2.2 is now rolling out with some bug fixes:

  • Fixed abilities being unusable if activated during Ben’s Biohack cooldown.
  • Fixed Dartling’s Rocket Storm ability not continuing if it was interrupted by Benjamin’s Biohack.
  • Fixed Dartling not targeting properly while Benjamin’s Biohack cooldown is active.
  • Fixed crash with Quincy’s exploding arrow.
  • Fixed hero upgrade costs being incorrect for a brief window after upgrading.
  • Fixed Dartling Gunner sometimes following the cursor even if the mouse isn’t clicked (Desktop only).

