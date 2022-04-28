Minor Update: Oh CRUD

Hi All,

Sorry for the barren week of updates and bug fixes, alas, I have been moving house and been otherwise occupied. In these latest updates, I've introduced some more CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete), which means:

You can now move stuff between inventories - particularly useful if you want to use your ship's inventory for storage whilst using another ship to jump to a different system

You can now delete stuff from inventories - no more pesky leftover resources or spare components or parts you've crafted, inventory deletion allows you to get rid of stuff

You can now destroy ships - This only works if you have more than one ship in a system (otherwise you would strand yourself) - note that by deleting a ship, you also delete the contents of it's inventory, any parts or equipment attached to it.

I plan to (at some point) provide a mechanism for resource recovery (e.g. I'm destroying this ship, and I got 200 copper back, 100 ore, and 20 crystal), but this will be part of a future update and may require you to - for example - visit a ship breaking yard to recover said resources.

We've also done minor bug fixes and improvements - including a pesky bug where it was possible for two captains to get the same Captain's Code.