Cyber Cult City update for 28 April 2022

V 0.0.4.2

Build 8643146 · Last edited by Wendy

  • I’ve added scrolling text between sectors to set the mood. These sections are easy/quick to skip if you’ve read them before or don’t care to read them.

  • New secret NPC nurse will give you a 40 max HP perk if you donate some credits to her cause.

  • You can now find rare buried treasure.

  • You can now watch the story intro without starting the tutorial via the “INTRO” button on the main menu.

  • When standing near the drone parts buyer your total drone parts will be displayed next to your credits display.

  • You can no longer travel backwards when skipping to the other row on the level select map.

  • After progressing to the final level in a sector, you can no longer choose any level except the final level on the map screen.

  • Fixed an exploit that would allow you to skip the “The Cult” level on the map screen.

  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the wrong amount of enemies to spawn during “The Cult” missions.

  • Minor changes to intro background.

  • Cyborg Neuromancers in sector 4 no longer send tracking orbs until you have left the helicopter.

  • Fixed crash sometimes caused by jumping cars while "Smooth Operator" perk is equipped.

  • Large buildings in sector 3 have new roof tops that match better with the surrounding buildings.

  • Secret passages you find during “Destroy” and “Clones” missions don’t always lead to hacking consoles anymore.

