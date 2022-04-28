Cyberless III: Online (Pack 28.04.2022.0) has been released!

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
Latest Changes:
- Added Hit-Response animations.
- Crosshair centered.
- Added indicators of damage caused and received.
- Fixed an bug in the death system.
- Added the feature of deactivating the death screen on servers (when launching the server, just give ?NoKillcam parameter to map. Example: /Game/Maps/Training?NoKillcam?TimeLimit=0)
- Optimized death screen.
- Added minimap.
- Added compass.
Changed files in this update