Cyberless III: Online update for 28 April 2022

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 28.04.2022.0) has been released!

28 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.

• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.

Latest Changes:

  • Added Hit-Response animations.
  • Crosshair centered.
  • Added indicators of damage caused and received.
  • Fixed an bug in the death system.
  • Added the feature of deactivating the death screen on servers (when launching the server, just give ?NoKillcam parameter to map. Example: /Game/Maps/Training?NoKillcam?TimeLimit=0)
  • Optimized death screen.
  • Added minimap.
  • Added compass.

