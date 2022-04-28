- BLOOD.. and lots of it
- Movement VFX: running and jumping puffs, trails when in the air for a long time
- Idle combat stance: a more active animation when standing still and using your weapon
- Nerfed boss health when more than 1 player
- Starting with 3 health
- Easier to stay on small platforms without falling off
- Wishlist button in the lobby
- Rejoining bug fixed
- Bug fix when joining right at the end of a game
- Slightly updated UI to not look too much like a mobile game
Baka Adventures Playtest update for 28 April 2022
v0.03 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
