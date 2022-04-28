 Skip to content

Baka Adventures Playtest update for 28 April 2022

v0.03 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8642885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BLOOD.. and lots of it
  • Movement VFX: running and jumping puffs, trails when in the air for a long time
  • Idle combat stance: a more active animation when standing still and using your weapon
  • Nerfed boss health when more than 1 player
  • Starting with 3 health
  • Easier to stay on small platforms without falling off
  • Wishlist button in the lobby
  • Rejoining bug fixed
  • Bug fix when joining right at the end of a game
  • Slightly updated UI to not look too much like a mobile game
