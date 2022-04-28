🔸Fixed Triggers not working occasionally.
🔸Fixed glowing railway segment in Pervomay Route.
🔸Fixed player stats not being restored to ones prior to entering it.
🔸Fixed artifacts spawning underground.
🔸Fixed player hands not visible in pitch black.
🔸Fixed disabling tracers for enemies in Custom difficulty settings.
🔸Fixed various sound attenuation and volume related bugs.
Into the Radius VR update for 28 April 2022
HOTFIX UPDATE 2.2.1
