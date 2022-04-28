Day One Patch Note

Hi, brothers and sisters:
Say “hi” to version 0.3.9! We managed to push a new patch that fixes most of the bugs described in the previous version of this post, plus some others that haven’t been mentioned. Here’s the full list of changes:
Bug fixes:
Optimization issues that made the game crash on certain computers should have disappeared.
- Fixed the bug locking the mission to rebuild the main hall of the cult headquarters, which also didn’t allow players to interact with You Jinghe.
- Fixed a bug that made the game show the wrong number of unlocked recipes.
- Fixed a bug that was making gourds disappear.
- Fixed a bug that makes the time stop when you “die” in combat.
- Fixed a bug that was making the character get stuck in the air, or crash the game when he/she jumps.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to select two items at the same time.
Experience improved:
- The map of the Sunset Inn has been redesigned.
- The actions of sheathing and unsheathing the sword are now faster.
- You won’t receive any fruit if you grow a crop out of the correct season.
- Added a short description for the Warehouse and the Storage Box, so everyone understands how they should be used.
- The game allows you to left-click on the crops to claim the fruits. Now we’ll remind you of it with a brief description!
- The tasks of the North Town Fishery and Fermentation Jar have been redesigned.
If you find any new bugs, please leave a comment below to let us know. Alternatively, you can join 2P Games’ Discord server and leave your feedback there!
Have a great day in the Misty Valley,
YiFang Studios & 2P Games
