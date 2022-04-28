Day One Patch Note

Hi, brothers and sisters:

Say “hi” to version 0.3.9! We managed to push a new patch that fixes most of the bugs described in the previous version of this post, plus some others that haven’t been mentioned. Here’s the full list of changes:

Bug fixes:

Optimization issues that made the game crash on certain computers should have disappeared.

Fixed the bug locking the mission to rebuild the main hall of the cult headquarters, which also didn’t allow players to interact with You Jinghe.

Fixed a bug that made the game show the wrong number of unlocked recipes.

Fixed a bug that was making gourds disappear.

Fixed a bug that makes the time stop when you “die” in combat.

Fixed a bug that was making the character get stuck in the air, or crash the game when he/she jumps.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to select two items at the same time.

Experience improved:

The map of the Sunset Inn has been redesigned.

The actions of sheathing and unsheathing the sword are now faster.

You won’t receive any fruit if you grow a crop out of the correct season.

Added a short description for the Warehouse and the Storage Box, so everyone understands how they should be used.

The game allows you to left-click on the crops to claim the fruits. Now we’ll remind you of it with a brief description!

The tasks of the North Town Fishery and Fermentation Jar have been redesigned.

If you find any new bugs, please leave a comment below to let us know. Alternatively, you can join 2P Games’ Discord server and leave your feedback there!

Have a great day in the Misty Valley,

YiFang Studios & 2P Games