VOID: Arena (alpha) update for 28 April 2022

Alpha 1.1.2

Alpha 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8642756

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The game will now pause when entering menus while in single player

-Adjusted navmesh and linked with nav proxies which should fix some of the AI issues in the Infinite rift mode

